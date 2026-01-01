From time to time, we’ll send you emails. This might include news about Slack apps and features, opportunities to provide feedback or Slack tips. You can manage these email subscriptions from your preferences.



Update your email preferences

From your desktop, navigate to the Notifications tab in your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account/notifications Under Email news and updates, tick the boxes next to the types of emails that you'd like to receive. Untick the boxes next to the types of emails that you don't want to receive.

Note: If you opt out of all of the email types listed, we’ll still send you important administrative emails, such as password resets.

Configure your email notifications

You can choose to receive Slack notifications by email, as well as manage what you get notified about and how often you receive them. Email notifications are bundled and can be delivered every 15 minutes or once per hour.