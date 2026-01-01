From time to time, we’ll send you emails. This might include news about Slack apps and features, opportunities to provide feedback, or Slack tips. You can manage these email subscriptions from your preferences.



Update your email preferences

From your desktop, navigate to the Notifications tab in your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account/notifications Under Email News and Updates, check the boxes next to the types of emails you'd like to receive. Uncheck the boxes next to the types of emails you don't want to receive.

Note: If you opt out of the all of the email types listed, we’ll still send you important administrative emails, such as password resets.

Configure your email notifications

You can choose to receive Slack notifications by email, as well as manage what you get notified about and how often you receive them. Email notifications are bundled and can be delivered every 15 minutes or once an hour.