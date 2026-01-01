Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
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From time to time, we’ll send you emails. This might include news about Slack apps and features, opportunities to provide feedback, or Slack tips. You can manage these email subscriptions from your preferences.
Update your email preferences
From your desktop, navigate to the
Notifications tab in your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account/notifications
Under
Email News and Updates, check the boxes next to the types of emails you'd like to receive. Uncheck the boxes next to the types of emails you don't want to receive. Note: If you opt out of the all of the email types listed, we’ll still send you important administrative emails, such as password resets. Configure your email notifications
You can choose to receive Slack notifications by email, as well as manage what you get notified about and how often you receive them. Email notifications are bundled and can be delivered every 15 minutes or once an hour.
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select
Preferences, then click Notifications. Under
When I'm not active on desktop, check or uncheck the box next to Send me email notifications for mentions and direct messages. If checked, choose how often you’d like notifications delivered. Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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