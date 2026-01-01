Dark mode helps make working in Slack easier on your eyes by using a darker, higher-contrast colour theme. You can turn on dark mode from your Slack preferences, or sync dark mode in Slack with your operating system (OS) settings on certain devices.



Adjust your dark mode preference

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu, then select Appearance. Under Colour mode, select Dark. Click the close icon when you’ve finished. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Appearance, select Colour mode. Select an option: Always light, Always dark or Follow system settings. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen. Tap Preferences. Select Dark mode. Choose your dark mode preference: System default, Off or On.

Note: The dark mode preference is device-specific, so setting it on the desktop app won’t apply to the mobile app.



Sync dark mode with your OS settings

You can sync dark mode in Slack with your operating system settings. This is supported on Mac, Windows, iOS 13 and above, and Android 10 and above.

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu, then select Appearance. Under Colour mode, select System. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Appearance, select Colour mode. Set your preferred appearance to Follow system settings. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Select Dark mode. Set your dark mode preference to System default.

Note: On iOS, dark mode in Slack automatically syncs with your OS settings.