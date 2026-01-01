Help promote organisation and consistency in Slack by creating a set of standard channel prefixes. Adding prefixes to channel names can help members to determine where relevant work is happening and find answers to questions more quickly.

Things to bear in mind

Slack offers three default channel prefixes – #help , #proj and #team . Workspace owners and admins can choose to use these default prefixes or add their own custom prefixes.

, and . Workspace owners and admins can choose to use these default prefixes or add their own custom prefixes. When creating channels, members will be able to choose from their workspace's list of channel prefixes, or create their own unique channel names.

Channel prefixes can only be used when creating channels from Slack on your desktop.

Note: Workspaces on the Free subscription can have up to six prefixes, while Pro and Business+ workspaces can have up to 99. Each workspace in an Enterprise organisation can have up to 99 prefixes.



Create channel prefixes

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Hover over Edit workspace, then click Channel prefixes. Click Add Prefix. Enter a prefix and a description to tell members how it can be used. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Channel prefixes at the top of the page. Click Add Prefix. Enter a prefix and a description to tell members how it can be used. Click on Save.



Delete channel prefixes

If you no longer need a default or custom channel prefix, you can delete it.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Hover over Edit workspace, then click Channel prefixes. Click Channel prefixes at the top of the page. Click the icon next to the prefix that you want to remove. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Channel prefixes at the top of the page. Click the icon next to the prefix that you want to remove.

Tip: If you delete a prefix and replace it with another one, ask members to rename any channels created with the old prefix. These channels won't update automatically.