By default, you can use the formatting toolbar to format your messages in Slack. If you prefer to use markup instead, you can set a preference to hide the toolbar from the message composer. If you set this preference, here’s what to expect:

Formatting will be applied to messages after you send them.

Messages that you copy and paste will appear in plain text.

Automatic formatting for bullet-point, numbered and indented lists won’t be applied.



Set your message formatting preference

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Select Advanced. Under Input options, tick or untick the box next to Format messages with markup.



Use markup

Once you’ve set your formatting preference, you can use the following markup actions to format your messages.