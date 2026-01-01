Add a branch to a workflow to present people with different options based on the actions that they take. Branches can help build workflows to automate approval requests based on criteria that you specify, triage incoming requests based on the severity level that people select and more.

Note: Your Slack workspace must be on the new version of Business+ to use workflow branches. If you’re on Business+ and can’t see branches, reach out to our Support team for help.



Before you get started

Whether you’re new to Workflow Builder or just need a refresher, get caught up with these helpful resources:



Terms to know

Before you get started, we recommend that you familiarise yourself with terms used in creating workflow branches.

Term Definition Branch A branch is a type of workflow step that allows people to take different paths depending on actions that they take in the workflow. Condition A condition is a variable or action (like clicking on a button or selecting an answer to a question) that presents someone using a workflow with a specific branch. Fallback A fallback is a branch that your workflow follows when none of the other conditions you specify are met.





Create a workflow with a branch

You can set up workflow branches using a variety of conditions using information gathered in the workflow. The following options are a good place to get started:

Buttons

Use a set of buttons to present people with different options in your workflow. For example, build a workflow with buttons that are assigned to different branches.

Use a set of buttons to present people with different options in your workflow. For example, build a workflow with buttons that are assigned to different branches. Forms

Forms allow people using your workflow to answer questions by selecting from a set of options that you specify. For example, set up a workflow with a set of answers to choose from that are each assigned to different branches.



Step 1: Create or select a workflow

To get started with branches, you’ll need to create a new workflow or edit one that you’ve already built.



From your desktop, click Agents & tools. Click on New workflow. To add a branch to an existing workflow, click Managed by you, then click the pencil icon next to a workflow. Set up or edit your workflow by adding steps.



Step 2: Add a branch

Once your workflow is ready, you can add a branch.

Click on Add step where you’d like to add workflow branching. Click Utilities in the sidebar, then select Add a branch. Under Only continue if, select the conditions for your branch rule. The options that you see here will depend on how you configure your workflow. If you like, give your branch a name and custom colour. Click on Save to finish this branch. Optionally, you can click Add step to further customise this branch, or move on to the next step to add more branches and publish your workflow.



Step 3: Add more branches and finish your workflow

You can add up to 15 branches to your workflow. Once you’ve configured your branches and set up your workflow, finish your workflow by publishing it.

Click Add a branch, then repeat the steps above to configure the branch. When you’re ready, click on Finish up to create a new workflow, or click on Publish changes to update an existing one.

Tip: To build more complex workflows, you can nest up to five additional branches beneath a primary branch. Nesting branches below nested branches isn’t supported at this time.



Edit or delete a workflow branch

You can edit or delete a branch just like any other workflow step.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools. Click Managed by you, then click the pencil icon next to a workflow. Take the following actions:

• To edit a branch, click the pencil icon.

• To reorder a branch, click the up arrow or down arrow, or drag it to a new location.

• To create a copy of a branch step, click the duplicate icon.

• To delete a branch, click the bin icon. Click on Publish changes to finish.