Connect tools & automate tasks
Connect, simplify, and automate. Discover the power of apps and tools.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Build a workflow: Use a workflow template Workflow templates help you build automated tasks and processes in Slack without starting from scratch. What to expect
Workflow templates provide a sequence of steps to complete some of the most commonly automated tasks in Slack.
To customize a template, you’ll select the details like channels, messages and forms that determine exactly how the workflow behaves.
Customize a template
When you open a template, review the description to understand the actions the workflow will take. Words that appear in blue are the inputs that you'll customize to create a workflow that achieves your desired result.
For example, if you’d like a workflow to welcome a new member to a channel, you might select the
New channel member welcome template, where the description will be something like this: When someone joins a channel, DM them a welcome message and a form, and then send their responses to the channel.
For this template, the inputs like the channel, welcome message, form, and conversation where responses are sent, can all be customized.
Here’s how to create a workflow from a template:
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows, click Templates, then select the template you’d like to use. Click
Set Up. Select the blue text in the sentence, then follow the prompts to customize the input. Repeat this step until you’ve customized the input for all the blue text.
Click
Publish Workflow.
Once published, you can
edit and manage your workflow to reorder or add steps, add or remove workflow managers, or unpublish it. Note: If you don't see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.
Customize an advanced template
Some templates in the gallery are labeled as
Advanced. When you select an advanced template, it will open in Workflow Builder where you can customize, reorder and add additional steps.
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows tab, click Templates, then select the template you’d like to use. Click
Use Template. Click the
pencil icon beside each step you’d like to edit or delete. Make your changes, then click Save. When you’re ready, click
Finish up. Give your workflow a name, then click
Next. Add workflow managers and edit permissions if you’d like, then click
Publish.
Who can use this feature?
By default, all
Full Members can create workflows, and members and guests can use them. Available on
paid plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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