Connect tools & automate tasks
Connect, simplify and automate. Discover the power of apps and tools.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Build a workflow: Use a workflow template Workflow templates help you build automated tasks and processes in Slack without starting from scratch. What to expect
Workflow templates provide a sequence of steps to complete some of the most commonly automated tasks in Slack.
To customise a template, you’ll select the details such as channels, messages and forms that determine exactly how the workflow behaves.
Customise a template
When you open a template, review the description to understand the actions that the workflow will take. Words that appear in blue are the inputs that you'll customise to create a workflow that achieves your desired result.
For example, if you’d like a workflow to welcome a new member to a channel, you might select the
New channel member welcome template, where the description will be something like this: When someone joins a channel, DM them a welcome message and a form, and then send their responses to the channel.
For this template, the inputs such as the channel, welcome message, form and conversation where responses are sent can all be customised.
Here’s how to create a workflow from a template:
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows, click Templates, then select the template that you’d like to use. Click
Set up. Select the blue text in the sentence, then follow the prompts to customise the input. Repeat this step until you’ve customised the input for all the blue text.
Click
Publish Workflow.
Once published, you can
edit and manage your workflow to reorder or add steps, add or remove workflow managers, or unpublish it. Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.
Customise an advanced template
Some templates in the gallery are labelled as
Advanced. When you select an advanced template, it will open in Workflow Builder where you can customise, reorder and add additional steps.
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows tab, click Templates, then select the template that you’d like to use. Click
Use Template. Click the
pencil icon beside each step that you’d like to edit or delete. Make your changes, then click on Save. When you’re ready, click
Finish up. Give your workflow a name, then click
Next. Add workflow managers and edit permissions if you’d like to, then click
Publish.
Who can use this feature?
By default, all
full members can create workflows, and members and guests can use them. Available on
paid subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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