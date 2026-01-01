Workflow templates help you build automated tasks and processes in Slack without starting from scratch.

What to expect

Workflow templates provide a sequence of steps to complete some of the most commonly automated tasks in Slack.

To customise a template, you’ll select the details such as channels, messages and forms that determine exactly how the workflow behaves.



Customise a template

When you open a template, review the description to understand the actions that the workflow will take. Words that appear in blue are the inputs that you'll customise to create a workflow that achieves your desired result.

For example, if you’d like a workflow to welcome a new member to a channel, you might select the New channel member welcome template, where the description will be something like this:

When someone joins a channel , DM them a welcome message and a form , and then send their responses to the channel .

For this template, the inputs such as the channel, welcome message, form and conversation where responses are sent can all be customised.

Here’s how to create a workflow from a template:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Templates, then select the template that you’d like to use. Click Set up. Select the blue text in the sentence, then follow the prompts to customise the input. Repeat this step until you’ve customised the input for all the blue text. Click Publish Workflow. Once published, you can edit and manage your workflow to reorder or add steps, add or remove workflow managers, or unpublish it.

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Customise an advanced template

Some templates in the gallery are labelled as Advanced. When you select an advanced template, it will open in Workflow Builder where you can customise, reorder and add additional steps.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows tab, click Templates, then select the template that you’d like to use. Click Use Template. Click the pencil icon beside each step that you’d like to edit or delete. Make your changes, then click on Save. When you’re ready, click Finish up. Give your workflow a name, then click Next. Add workflow managers and edit permissions if you’d like to, then click Publish.