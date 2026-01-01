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To allow other people to
edit a workflow you've created, you can add them as a workflow manager. Workflow managers have the same permissions as the workflow creator and can take the following actions:
Change a workflow’s name, description, and custom icon
Edit or remove workflow steps
Adjust
workflow permissions
View
workflow activity
Unpublish or delete a workflow
Add or remove other workflow managers
Export a workflow Note: Owners and admins can add themselves as workflow managers to any published workflow from the workflow dashboard. If you add yourself to a workflow in a private channel you don’t belong to, you won't be able to see the name of the channel. Add or remove workflow managers
From your desktop, click
Agents & tools in the sidebar. From
Workflows, select Managed by you at the top of the page. Find a workflow in the list, then click the
pencil icon to open it in Workflow Builder. Click the
three dots icon and select Settings. Next to
Permissions, click Edit. Below
Workflow managers, search for people you'd like to add. To remove someone, click the X next to their name. Slack will notify people when they're added or removed. Click
Save. Note: If you don't see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.
Who can use this feature?
Members who collaborate on workflows Available on
paid plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!