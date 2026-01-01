To allow other people to edit a workflow you've created, you can add them as a workflow manager. Workflow managers have the same permissions as the workflow creator and can take the following actions:

Change a workflow’s name, description and custom icon

Edit or remove workflow steps

Adjust workflow permissions

View workflow activity

Unpublish or delete a workflow

Add or remove other workflow managers

Export a workflow

Note: Owners and admins can add themselves as workflow managers to any published workflow from the workflow dashboard. If you add yourself to a workflow in a private channel you don’t belong to, you won't be able to see the name of the channel.

Add or remove workflow managers

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, select Managed by you at the top of the page. Find a workflow in the list, then click the pencil icon to open it in Workflow Builder. Click the three dots icon and select Settings. Next to Permissions, click Edit. Below Workflow managers, search for people who you'd like to add. To remove someone, click the X next to their name. Slack will notify people when they’re added or removed. Click on Save.

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.