Workflow managers can see how people interact with their workflows in Slack. Review workflow activity to keep track of workflows that are completed or in progress, and to see any errors that may have occurred.



View activity

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, select Managed by you at the top of the page. Click the three dots icon next to a workflow, then select View activity log from the menu. Browse any recent activity, or use the filters to narrow results by status (complete, in progress, workflow error, canceled, or awaiting user action), person, or date. Hover over Errors and click on Details to see which steps in the workflow have been completed, where it stopped if it's still in progress, and any errors.

Note: If you don't see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Note: You can only view workflow activity from the last 90 days.