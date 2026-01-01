Split view lets you see information from different parts of Slack side by side. Open two conversations or files and view them both at the same time, without having to move back and forth between them.



Open conversations in split view

You can open any channel or direct message (DM) in Slack in split view.

From Home, right-click a conversation in your sidebar. Select Open in split view.

Tip: If you’d like to view more conversations at the same time, try opening them as separate windows.



Open canvases and lists in split view

To open a canvas or list in split view, use the steps below: