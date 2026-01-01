To multi-task and keep up with a few channels or direct messages (DMs) at once, open new windows in the Slack desktop app. You can have as many windows as you'd like, and drag and drop them to organize your screen.

Open a new window

Conversations

You can open any channel or DM in Slack in a separate window.

From Home, press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux). Click the name of a channel or DM to open it in a window.



Threads

Open a thread in a new window to continue to follow along with a conversation while you navigate to another channel or page in Slack.

From your desktop, open a thread. Click the three dots icon. Select Open in new window.



Activity and To-do tabs

To keep Activity or To-dos open while you navigate between tabs and conversations, you can open it in a new window.

From your desktop, hover over Activity or To-dos to reveal a preview of the tab. Click the window icon to open it in a window.

Tip: You can also open a separate window by pressing ⌘ (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows) when clicking Activity or To-dos in your sidebar.



Canvases

To open a canvas in a separate window, use the steps below: