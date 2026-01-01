Later is now To-dos
Starting in October 2026, you’re getting your own personal to-do list in Slack. Create to-dos to keep track of your action items, reminders, and deadlines. Read on to learn more about to-dos and how to access your existing saved content from Later.
What’s changing
- The To-dos tab is replacing Later in the sidebar.
- Later items with a reminder are now to-dos. Items without a reminder have been moved to the Saved section of Home.
- Include a reminder on a to-do if you want to be notified about a deadline in Activity.
- You can add a message or file as a to-do, or manually add your own items to your To-dos list.
- Filter your to-dos by due date, completion, and whether there’s a reminder attached. Then clear them out when you’re done.
Where things are moving
As part of this change, existing items from Later have been split into
To-dos and Saved. Here’s where you can find things based on where they were before:
-
In progress (with a reminder)
These items will be converted into to-dos. They’ll appear at the top of To-dos by default.
-
In progress (no reminder)
In progress items with no reminder will be added to Saved.
-
Archived
Archived items from Later will all move to Saved.
-
Completed
Completed items from Later will remain in To-dos. Completed to-dos will appear after In progress to-dos by default.
Create to-dos
Create a to-do from a message
Desktop
Mobile
- In any conversation, hover over a message.
- Click Add to-do.
- In any conversation, tap and hold a message or file.
- Tap To-dos.
Tip: Creating a to-do doesn’t set a reminder by default. You can add a reminder from the To-dos tab, or by setting a reminder on the message or file instead.
Create a to-do from a file
Desktop
Mobile
- In any conversation, hover over a file.
- Click the More actions icon.
- Click Add to-do.
- In any conversation, tap and hold a message or file.
- Tap the To-dos button.
Create a custom to-do
Desktop
Mobile
- Click the To-dos tab in your sidebar.
- Click Add To-do at the top-right corner of the list.
- Enter the details of your to-do.
- If you’d like, click Add reminder to choose a due date from the list, or select Custom to pick your own.
- Click Add.
- From the Home tab, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap the plus sign.
- Enter the details of your to-do and select Done.
- Select a date and time for your reminder.
- Tap the checkmark icon.
View and manage to-dos
You can find all of your to-dos in the To-dos tab in the sidebar.
Add, edit, and remove reminders on your to-dos
Desktop
Mobile
- Click To-dos in the sidebar.
- Hover over a to-do and click Edit reminder.
- To choose a new due date, select a new time or click Custom.
- To remove a reminder from a to-do, click Clear due date.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap the reschedule icon on the to-do you want to edit.
- To choose a new due date, select a new time or tap Custom.
- To remove a reminder from a to-do, select Clear reminder.
Complete a to-do
Desktop
Mobile
- Click To-dos in the sidebar.
- Hover over a to-do and click Mark complete.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Choose the item you want to check off, and tap Complete.
Note: You can also complete to-dos with reminders in Activity.
Move a to-do to Saved
If items were incorrectly turned into to-dos, or if you simply want to move them, add them to Saved.
Desktop
Mobile
- Click To-dos in the sidebar.
- Hover over the to-do you want to move and click More actions.
- Click Move to saved.
- From the Home tab, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap and hold the to-do you want to move.
- Select Move to saved.
Convert a saved item into a to-do
You can add any saved item to your to-do list.
Desktop
Mobile
- From Home, click Saved.
- Hover over the saved item you want to move and click More actions.
- Click Move to to-dos.
- From the Home tab, tap Saved at the top.
- Tap and hold the to-do you want to move.
- Select Move to to-dos.
Tip: Click the clean up icon on desktop to manage your to-dos in bulk. You can move to-dos to Saved, mark to-dos as complete based on whether they are overdue, or clear out all your in-progress or completed to-dos.
Clear to-dos
Once you no longer need to keep track of a to-do (whether or not you completed it), you can clear it to remove it from the list.
Desktop
Mobile
- Click To-dos in the sidebar.
- Hover over a to-do and click the clear icon.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap and hold the to-do you want to clear.
- Select Remove from to-dos.
Filter and sort to-dos
Filter to-dos by status
You can filter your to-dos to only show items that are in-progress or that have been completed.
Desktop
Mobile
- From To-dos in the sidebar, click the filter button.
- Under Status, check the box next to the to-dos you want to appear in the list: In-progress and/or Completed.
- Click the close button.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap the Added by you tab for a list of your in-progress to-dos.
- Tap the Completed tab for a list of your checked off items.
Filter to-dos by reminder
Use filters to view your to-dos based on their reminder deadline and whether they’re in the past, in the future, or not available.
Desktop
Mobile
- From To-dos in the sidebar, click the filter button.
- Under Reminders, check the box next to the to-dos you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future, and No reminder scheduled.
- Click the close button.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap the filter button.
- Under Filter, check the box next to the reminders you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future, and No reminder scheduled.
Sort to-dos
Organize your to-dos by due date or by the date when they were added.
Desktop
Mobile
- From To-dos, click the sort button.
- Under Sort by, choose to sort to-dos by Due date, Earliest date created, or Latest date created.
- From Home, tap To-dos at the top.
- Tap the filter button.
- Under Sort, choose to sort to-dos by Due date, Earliest date created, or Latest date created.
Who can use this feature?
- All members and guests
- Available on all plans