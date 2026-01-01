Starting in October 2026, you’re getting your own personal to-do list in Slack. Create to-dos to keep track of your action items, reminders and deadlines. Read on to learn more about to-dos and how to access your existing saved content from Later.

What’s changing

The To-dos tab is replacing Later in the sidebar.

tab is replacing in the sidebar. Later items with a reminder are now to-dos. Items without a reminder have been moved to the Saved section of Home.

items with a reminder are now to-dos. Items without a reminder have been moved to the section of Include a reminder on a to-do if you want to be notified about a deadline in Activity .

. You can add a message or file as a to-do, or manually add your own items to your To-dos list.

list. Filter your to-dos by due date, completion and whether there’s a reminder attached. Then, clear them out when you’ve finished.



Where things are moving

As part of this change, existing items from Later have been split into

To-dos and Saved. Here’s where you can find things based on where they were before:

In progress (with a reminder)

These items will be converted into to-dos. They’ll appear at the top of To-dos by default.

These items will be converted into to-dos. They’ll appear at the top of by default. In progress (no reminder)

In-progress items with no reminder will be added to Saved .

In-progress items with no reminder will be added to . Archived

Archived items from Later will all move to Saved .

Archived items from will all move to . Completed

Completed items from Later will remain in To-dos. Completed to-dos will appear after In progress to-dos by default.



Create to-dos

Create a to-do from a message

Desktop Mobile In any conversation, hover over a message. Click Add to-do. In any conversation, tap and hold a message or file. Tap To-dos.

Tip: Creating a to-do doesn’t set a reminder by default. You can add a reminder from the To-dos tab, or by setting a reminder on the message or file instead.



Create a to-do from a file

Desktop Mobile In any conversation, hover over a file. Click the More actions icon. Click Add to-do. In any conversation, tap and hold a message or file. Tap the To-dos button.



Create a custom to-do

Desktop Mobile Click the To-dos tab in your sidebar. Click Add To-do at the top-right corner of the list. Enter the details of your to-do. If you like, click Add reminder to choose a due date from the list, or select Custom to pick your own. Click on Add. From the Home tab, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the plus sign. Enter the details of your to-do and select Done. Select a date and time for your reminder. Tap the tick mark icon.



View and manage to-dos

You can find all of your to-dos in the To-dos tab in the sidebar.



Add, edit and remove reminders on your to-dos

Desktop Mobile Click To-dos in the sidebar. Hover over a to-do and click Edit reminder. To choose a new due date, select a new time or click Custom. To remove a reminder from a to-do, click Clear due date. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the reschedule icon on the to-do that you want to edit. To choose a new due date, select a new time or tap Custom. To remove a reminder from a to-do, select Clear reminder.



Complete a to-do

Desktop Mobile Click To-dos in the sidebar. Hover over a to-do and click Mark complete. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Choose the item that you want to tick off, and tap Complete.

Note: You can also complete to-dos with reminders in Activity.



Move a to-do to Saved

If items were incorrectly turned into to-dos, or if you simply want to move them, add them to Saved.

Desktop Mobile Click To-dos in the sidebar. Hover over the to-do that you want to move and click More actions. Click Move to saved. From the Home tab, tap To-dos at the top. Tap and hold the to-do that you want to move. Select Move to saved.



Convert a saved item into a to-do

You can add any saved item to your to-do list.

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Saved. Hover over the saved item that you want to move and click More actions. Click Move to to-dos. From the Home tab, tap Saved at the top. Tap and hold the to-do that you want to move. Select Move to to-dos.

Tip: Click the clean-up icon on desktop to manage your to-dos in bulk. You can move to-dos to Saved, mark to-dos as complete based on whether they are overdue, or clear out all your in-progress or completed to-dos.



Clear to-dos

Once you no longer need to keep track of a to-do (whether you completed it or not), you can clear it to remove it from the list.

Desktop Mobile Click To-dos in the sidebar. Hover over a to-do and click the clear icon. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap and hold the to-do that you want to clear. Select Remove from to-dos.



Filter and sort to-dos



Filter to-dos by status

You can filter your to-dos to show only items that are in progress or completed.

Desktop Mobile From To-dos in the sidebar, click the filter button. Under Status, tick the box next to the to-dos that you want to appear in the list: In progress and/or Completed. Click the close button.

From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the Added by you tab for a list of your in-progress to-dos. Tap the Completed tab for a list of your ticked off items.



Filter to-dos by reminder

Use filters to view your to-dos based on their reminder deadline and whether they’re in the past, in the future or not available.

Desktop Mobile From To-dos in the sidebar, click the filter button. Under Reminders, tick the box next to the to-dos that you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future and No reminder scheduled. Click the close button.

From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the filter button. Under Filter, tick the box next to the reminders that you want to appear in the list: Overdue to-dos with reminders in the past, Upcoming reminders with due dates in the future and No reminder scheduled.



Sort to-dos

Organise your to-dos by due date or by the date when they were added.

Desktop Mobile From To-dos, click the sort button. Under Sort by, choose to sort to-dos by Due date, Earliest date created or Latest date created. From Home, tap To-dos at the top. Tap the filter button. Under Sort, choose to sort to-dos by Due date, Earliest date created or Latest date created.

