Activity is the best place to view everything you need to pay attention to in Slack. From Activity, you can quickly reply to messages without bouncing between all of the channels, direct messages (DMs), and canvases where you’re working.



Activity overview

When you open Activity, you’ll see a feed of all your recent messages and notifications.

A numbered badge on Activity will show the number of unread notifications you have (including DMs).

will show the number of unread notifications you have (including DMs). Switch between dense view to scan lots of messages at once or detailed view for extra context.

Choose a filter to view only certain notifications (like mentions, DMs, and reminders) and create your own saved views to customize your feed.

Mark notifications as read so it’s easy to see what you’ve already looked at, or clear them to keep things tidy.



Switch between detailed and dense layouts

There are two views available to you when working from Activity in Slack on desktop — detailed and dense. Detailed layout gives you more context for each notification in the feed, while Dense offers a more traditional inbox-style layout where you can see more entries at once.

From your desktop, click Activity in the sidebar. Select View as detailed or View as dense in the top right corner.



Filter Activity

Each type of notification that appears in Activity has its own filter so you can view only certain items. From the All view on desktop, click Filters to see a complete list:



Customize what you see in Activity

Choose whether you want to see DMs and Group DMs, Channels with notifications set to “All new posts”, and To-do reminders in Activity.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences then click Notifications. Under What to show in Activity, check the boxes next to what you want included in your Activity view. Tap your profile picture at the top of the screen, then tap

Preferences. Tap Notifications. Under What to show in Activity, turn on the toggles next to what you want included in your Activity view.



Work from Activity

Reply to messages and threads

Reply to any message or thread from Activity. Messages you reply to will automatically be marked as read, or you can clear the notification from your feed.

Desktop Mobile Click Activity in the sidebar. Select a message to reply, or hover over a message and click the

three dots icon to view additional options like opening it in a channel or DM, setting a reminder, or turning off thread reply notifications. Tap Activity at the bottom of the screen. Tap a message to reply, or long press a message to view additional options like setting a reminder or turning off thread reply notifications.



Clear notifications

To keep Activity organized, you can clear any notifications you no longer need in your feed. When you clear a notification, it'll be hidden, but there’ll always be a record in the Cleared notifications filter for you to refer back to. Additionally, any unread notifications you clear will also be marked as read.

Desktop Mobile Click Activity in the sidebar. Hover over a message, then click Clear notification. To clear in bulk, check the box next to multiple notifications and select Clear selected notifications. Tap Activity at the bottom of the screen. Swipe left on a message to clear it.

Tip: On desktop, check the box at the top of your feed to select and clear or mark all notifications as read.



Create and manage custom views

Saved views let you personalize how Activity is organized by preserving custom combinations of filters you can access from tabs at the top of your feed anytime. While you can only create saved views on desktop, you can also access them on mobile.

Create a custom view

From your desktop, click Activity in the sidebar. Click the plus icon at the top of the screen and select Create a custom view. Enter a title for your view. Choose between detailed or dense layout. Click the toggle to only show unreads in your view, then check the box next to the notifications you'd like to include. Select specific channnels or sections from the drop-down menu if you'd like. Click Save.



Edit a custom view

From your desktop, click Activity in the sidebar. Click the plus icon at the top of the screen and select Edit views. Select the view you want to edit, and check or uncheck the boxes for your preferred filters. Click Save.



Delete a custom view

From your desktop, click Activity in the sidebar. Right-click on a custom view and select Delete view. Click Delete.

Tip: Drag and drop tabs at the top of Activity to re-order them.



Navigate with your keyboard

So you can work more efficiently in Activity, we've added a few handy keyboard shortcuts:

↑ or ↓ to navigate your feed

or to navigate your feed Enter to reply to a message

to reply to a message C to clear a notification

to clear a notification R to mark a notification as read