Lists help you organize and collaborate on work happening in Slack, and you can use them to manage tasks, track project work, and more. Create a new list from scratch or choose a customizable template to get started, then add tasks and work with others directly on list items.

Tip: Lists are part of most templates, pre-configured bundles of tools you can use to quickly set up a channel for a specific purpose like managing a project. If you aren’t using templates, you can learn more about ways to use lists.

Components of a list

Before you get started, we recommend taking some time to familiarize yourself with the components of a list and how you can customize them to help you stay organized. Review the chart below for a description of each component.

Component Definition 1. Items Items are the tasks you need to complete or the deliverables you’d like to keep track of. 2. Subtasks Subtasks are smaller tasks nested under an item. They have the same fields as the item, but can have unique due dates and assignees. 3. Fields Fields contain information you want displayed alongside items. They’re customizable, and the data you add to a field can be entered in a variety of formats, like text, a selection from a drop-down menu, checkboxes, and more. 4. Views Save filtering, sorting, and layout preferences as a view. Anyone with access to a list can quickly switch between views. 5. Filters and layouts Sort, filter, hide, and group items to narrow down a list to tasks that are most relevant to you. You can filter items by certain fields in a list, and apply different layout options: table layout (organizes items by rows and fields by columns) or board layout (items are grouped by field, and you can move items between columns). 6. Threads Start a thread on any list item to organize discussions around specific tasks. Mention other people in a thread to let them know that a list item requires their attention.

Create a list

To create a list, you can either start from scratch or use a template.

Note: Frontline Members can't create lists.

Start from scratch

Desktop Mobile From the Home tab, click Files in your sidebar. Click the plus button in the top right and select List. From the Home tab, tap Files at the top of the screen. Tap the plus icon in the top right and choose New List. Give your list a name, choose an emoji, and add a description if you’d like, then tap Done.



Use a template

On desktop, you can use a template to create a list and save time on setup and formatting.

From the Home tab, click Files in your sidebar. Click Lists. Select See all next to Templates. Choose a template, then click Use Template to get started.

Tip: You can import a .CSV file into a list from Slack on desktop. Click New, then select Import a CSV. To export a list to a CSV file, open a list, click the three dots icon, and select Download CSV.



Customize fields

By default, lists include four task-tracking fields — Completion, Name, Assignee, and Due Date — so you can easily assign and keep track of work. Add or edit fields to include specific details like priority, status, and more.

Desktop Mobile Click a field in the top row of the list, then select Edit field. If you'd like, change the name of the field, or select an option from the Field type drop-down menu to change the format of the data. Click Save. To add a field, click the plus icon at the end of the top row. To remove a field, select it from the top of the list and click Delete field. From a list, tap the Filters icon. Tap Manage Fields, then select a field to customize it. Edit the name, field type, or other details, then tap Done. To add a field, tap Add field. To remove a field, select it from the list and tap Delete Field.

Tip: To add task-tracking fields to a list that doesn't have them, open your list and select Task tracking fields from the Field type drop-down menu.



Add items to a list

Items in a list are the tasks you need to complete or the deliverables you’d like to keep track of. Each row in a list is a separate item.

Add items

Desktop Mobile Click Untitled item and enter a description. For each item, click the field cell to enter the relevant data. To add more items, click Add item at the bottom of the list. Tap an empty item and enter a description. Tap a field cell to enter relevant data. To add more items, return to the list and tap Add item.

Tip: To delete an item on desktop, right-click the item and select Delete item. On mobile, long press the item and tap Delete Item.



Create subtasks

From a list on desktop, hover over an item and click Open item. Below Subtasks, click Add Subtask. Add a description for the subtask, and fill in any other fields. To view details, hover over the subtask and click the Open icon.



Add messages to a list

Add any Slack message to a list right from the conversation.

Desktop Mobile Hover over the message you'd like to add to a list. Click the three dots icon, then select Add to list. Search for and select a list, then click Add. To add a message to a new list, click Create New List. A detailed view of the item will open. Click any field to add information, or click x to close. Long press the message you'd like to add to a list. Select Add to List. Select a list to add the message. A detailed view of the item will open, and you can tap any field to add information.

Tip: Click Workflows in the top-right corner of your list to create a form people can use to submit items. To learn more about workflows and lists, visit Set up automations for lists in Slack.



Modify list views

Whether you created a list or you’re viewing someone else’s, you can adjust how the information in it appears. List creators can also set a default view for their lists.



Filter and sort

Filter and sort a list to easily surface the items that are most relevant to you.

Desktop Mobile From a list, click the filters icon. Choose how you’d like to filter, sort, hide, and group the items in the list. From a list, tap the filters icon. Choose how you’d like to filter, sort, hide, and group the items in the list, then tap Done.



Change the layout of a list

Here's how to choose whether list items are displayed in a table or a board layout:

Desktop Mobile From a list, click the filters icon. Under Layout, select Board or Table. From a list, tap the filters icon. Tap Board, then tap Group by and choose how items should be displayed in board view. To switch back to the table view, tap the filters icon, then tap

Table (and remove the Group by if you'd like).



Create and save views

You can save sorting and layout options as a view for anyone with access to the list to use. For example, you might want to create a view that organizes list items by assignee or priority. If you create a list you can set a default view everyone will see when they open your list, but people can override this by setting their own personal default list view.

Desktop Mobile From the All items view of a list, click the filters icon. Then, choose how you’d like to filter, sort, hide, or group the items in the list. Click Save as new view. To switch between views, click All items and select a view. To set a default view, click the three dots icon next to the view, then select

Set as default view and decide if the view applies to you or others. From the All items view of a list, tap the filters icon and choose how you’d like to filter, hide, or group the items in the list. Tap Board to change the layout. Tap Save as new view, then give the view a name and tap Save. To switch between views, tap All items and select a view. To set a default view, tap the three dots icon next to a view and tap Set as Default View and decide if the view applies to you or others.

Note: You need edit access to save views in lists you didn't create.

Work with others

You can share lists anywhere in Slack, assign items and subtasks, and add comments on items in a thread.

Share a list

By default, lists are only visible to people or channels you share them with directly. You can also set general access permissions to decide if people who find your lists when searching in Slack can view or edit them.

Desktop Mobile From a list, click Share in the top-right corner. Type the name of people or channels, then click the Can edit drop-down menu to decide if they can view or edit the list and select Share. The list will be sent as a message to the people or channels you specified. To set general permissions, click Only invited people can access. Then choose Anyone in [organization] can view or Anyone in [organization] can edit. You can share lists with people or channels on mobile, but it’s not possible to set general access permissions. From a list, tap the list name. Then, tap Share in Slack. Type the name of people or channels, then choose whether they can edit or view the list. Add a message if you’d like, then tap Send. The list will be sent as a message to the people or channels you specified.

Tip: Add other people as list owners to grant them the same permissions you have as the creator.



Add assignees

When you add someone as an assignee, they can view the task from the Assigned to you section of the Lists page. If your list doesn’t have an Assignee field, you can add a People field instead.

Desktop Mobile From a list, select a person or people from the menu in the Assignee or People field. If you haven’t added a People field to your list, click the plus icon at the end of the top row. Add a name for the field, then select People from the Field type drop-down menu. Choose if you’d like to allow multiple selections and whether names should be displayed in the list, then click Save. From a list, tap the Assignee or People field and select a person or people. If you haven’t added a People field to your list, tap the filters icon. Then, tap Manage Fields. Tap Add field and select People, then tap Done. Add a name for the field and choose if you’d like to allow multiple selections, whether you’d like names to show in the list, and whether people should be notified about updates to their items. Then, tap Done.

Tip: When you add someone to the People field, they’ll receive a notification in Activity if the list has been shared with them.



Add comments to items or subtasks

Each item or subtask in a list has a dedicated message thread that stays with it wherever it’s shared. Open an item or subtask to add questions, comments, or updates in the thread.

Desktop Mobile Hover over an item or subtask, then click Add comment or View comment to continue a thread. Type and send your message. Tap an item or subtask, then tap Add a comment. Type and send your message.

Note: If you mention someone in an item’s thread, they’ll receive a notification in their Activity feed if the list is shared with them.



View version history

You can access past versions of a list, or view details about changes made to individual items.

From a list on desktop, click the three dots icon. Select View version history from the menu. Click on a row to view the version of the list from that specific date and time. Any information that changed will be highlighted in yellow. To view an item's detailed history, hover over the item and select Open. Then, click the three dots icon and select View history.



Archive list items or subtasks

On the Pro and Business+ plans, lists can have up to 1,000 items and subtasks. On Enterprise Grid, lists can have up to 5,000 items and subtasks. If a list reaches the limit, the oldest items will automatically be archived, but you can manually archive individual items, subtasks, or groups of items anytime.



Archive an item

From Slack on desktop, open a list. Right-click on the item you’d like to archive. Select Archive item from the menu.



Archive a subtask

From Slack on desktop, open a list. Open the item with the subtask you’d like to archive. Hover over the subtask and click the Open icon. Click the three dots icon, then select Archive item.



Archive multiple items

To archive several items at once, you can archive an entire view:

From Slack on desktop, open a list. Open the Views drop-down menu at the top of the list. Next to a view, click the three dots icon. Select Archive items in view, then click Archive to confirm.

Tip: To view all archived items in a list, click the three dots icon in the top-right corner and select View archived items.



Delete or restore lists

You can delete lists that you created or that you own, and restore them if you deleted them within the last 24 hours.

Delete a list

From your desktop, open a list. Click the three dots icon, then select Delete list. Click Delete list.



Restore a deleted list

You can restore a list within 24 hours of deletion.

From the Home tab, click Files. Click Lists in the left sidebar, then select Deleted. Find the list you'd like to restore, then click the restore list icon. Click Restore list.