To provide more control over the information that can be used to generate search answers, canvas content and Slackbot responses, you can restrict AI access to channels and content in your Enterprise organisation.

Note: This setting only restricts AI read access to channels and content. Members can still use Slackbot to send messages to restricted channels or add content to canvases and lists.



Grant permission to manage AI access

Org owners and org admins can grant workspace owners and workspace admins permission to restrict AI access to channels or canvases and lists.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the top left-hand corner. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Edit AI use for canvases and lists or Edit AI use for channels. Click Edit permission and choose who can take the action. Click on Save.



Restrict or allow access

Anyone with permission can manage AI access to certain channels, canvases and lists. Canvas and list owners can also manage AI access to canvases or lists that they’ve created.

Manage AI access to a channel

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the top left-hand corner. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Channels in the left sidebar and select All channels. Next to a channel, click the three dots icon. Select Restrict AI use. Click Restrict AI use to confirm.

Tip: You can also manage AI access to a channel from the channel’s Settings tab.



Manage AI access to a canvas or list

Open a canvas or list. Click Share, then select Advanced settings. Tick or untick the box next to Allow AI use.