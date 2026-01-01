To answer frequently asked questions or bring a bit of humour to working in Slack, set up automated messages to send responses to certain keywords or phrases.



What to expect

By default, all members can create automated messages, but admins can restrict access to this feature.

Automated messages will post in channels and your personal direct message (DM), but not in DMs with other people or in Slack Connect conversations.

In Enterprise organisations, automated messages will only post in channels in the workspace from which a response has been created.



Add an automated message

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Customise workspace. Click Automated messages. Click Add message. Add your keywords or phrases and the message(s) that you’d like to send in response. Click on Save. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Click Customise workspace and choose a workspace from the drop-down menu. Click Automated messages. Select Add message. Add your keywords or phrases and the message(s) that you’d like to send in response. Click on Save.

Tip: If you’re an owner or admin on Free, Pro or Business+, click Admin in the sidebar to access the Customise workspace page.



Manage automated messages

Anyone can edit or delete automated messages, including those added by other people.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Customise workspace. Click Automated messages. Click the pencil icon next to a message to edit it. To delete a message, click the x icon. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Click Customise workspace and choose a workspace from the drop-down menu. Click Automated messages. Click the pencil icon next to a message to edit it. To delete a message, click the x icon.