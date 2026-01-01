To answer frequently asked questions or bring a bit of humor to working in Slack, set up automated messages to send responses to certain keywords or phrases.



What to expect

By default, all members can create automated messages, but admins can restrict access to this feature.

Automated messages will post in channels and your personal direct message (DM), but not in DMs with other people or in Slack Connect conversations.

In Enterprise organizations, automated messages will only post in channels in the workspace a response was created from.



Add an automated message

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Customize workspace. Click Automated Messages. Click Add Message. Add your keywords or phrases and the message(s) you’d like to send in response. Click Save. From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Click Customize workspace and choose a workspace from the drop-down menu. Click Automated Messages. Select Add Message. Add your keywords or phrases and the message(s) you’d like to send in response. Click Save.

Tip: If you're an owner or admin on Free, Pro, or Business+, click Admin in the sidebar to access the Customize workspace page.



Manage automated messages

Anyone can edit or delete automated messages, including those added by other people.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Customize workspace. Click Automated Messages. Click the pencil icon next to a message to edit it. To delete a message, click the x icon. From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Click Customize workspace and choose a workspace from the drop-down menu. Click Automated Messages. Click the pencil icon next to a message to edit it. To delete a message, click the x icon.