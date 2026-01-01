If you notice a Slack charge that you don’t recognise, it’s often tied to a workspace that you’re associated with, even if you’re not an active member. This guide walks you through how to identify which workspace the charge came from using your workspace ID, the workspace finder tool or your emailed billing statement.



Workspace ID

Workspace IDs can be used to determine which Slack workspace you are being billed for. They correspond with the transaction ID listed on your card statement. Learn how to find your workspace ID when you're signed in to Slack.



Workspace finder tool

If you have multiple workspaces and aren’t sure which one matches the charge, use the workspace finder tool to view all workspaces associated with your email address.

Visit the finder tool page: https://slack.com/get-started#/find Enter your email address and click Sign in with email. Check your email for a confirmation code from Slack and enter it. From here you should see a list of any workspaces you can open or join. Use the workspace ID to identify which workspace corresponds to the transaction ID shown on your card statement.



Emailed billing statement

If you’re a billing contact, you can review the emailed billing statement to identify which workspace a charge is associated with. The workspace name appears in the email subject line, and the attached billing statement includes the workspace URL in the bottom left-hand corner (for example, a1companyltd.slack.com).