To preserve documents before Quip is retired, connect Slack and Quip so that your team can convert documents to Slack canvases.

What to expect

You must be on a paid Quip team to connect Quip and Slack.

Once connected, people can convert individual Quip documents to canvases. Bulk document conversion isn’t supported at this time.

Quip documents will become read-only after they’re converted.



Before you get started

For more info about Quip and the document conversion process, take a look at the Salesforce resources below:



Connect Quip and Slack

To get started, establish a connection between your Quip organisation and Slack. Once a connection is established, member accounts are mapped based on email addresses.



Step 1: Request a connection in Quip

Coordinate with a Quip admin to complete the request steps in Quip. When you're finished, your request will be sent to Slack for approval and will expire after seven days.

Sign in to Quip and open the Admin console. Click Slack Conversion in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Below Quip to Slack org connection, enter your Slack Team ID and Slack URL. Enter a Preferred email domain to resolve conflicts when a Quip user has multiple email addresses that match a different active Slack account in your connected Quip team. Select Send connection request, then click Send request.



Step 2: Approve the request in Slack

Once the request to connect has been made in Quip, you can approve it.

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Below Salesforce in the left sidebar, select Quip. Click the three-dots icon next to a pending request and approve it. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Salesforce, then select Quip. Click the three-dots icon next to a pending request and approve it.

Quip admins will be notified by email when you approve or deny their request. If you approve the request, account mapping between Quip and Slack will begin automatically.



Manage your Quip connection

You can manage canvas conversion to pause your members’ ability to convert Quip documents to canvases or remove your connection to Quip if you no longer need it.

Manage canvas conversion

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Below Salesforce in the left sidebar, Quip. Click a Quip team. Next to Document conversion, click the toggle on or off. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Salesforce, then select Quip. Click a Quip team. Next to Document conversion, click the toggle on or off.



Remove your Quip connection

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Below Salesforce in the left sidebar, select Quip. Click the three-dots icon next to a Quip team, then select Disconnect. From the Home tab, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Salesforce, then select Quip. Click the three-dots icon next to a Quip team, then select Disconnect.