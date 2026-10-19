Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) is a browser-based browser security standard that binds a sign-in session to a specific device, so a stolen or leaked session cookie can’t be reused on another device.

How it works

Workspaces and Enterprise organisations created after 19th October 2026 will have DBSC automatically enabled with no manual set-up required.

Owners or admins on paid workspaces or Enterprise orgs can contact our Support team to turn DBSC on or off.

DBSC is currently supported when you use Slack in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on desktop.

Note: Enabling DBSC on an existing workspace may sign out active sessions and disrupt custom app integrations that rely on long-lived cookies.