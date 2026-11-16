Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) is a browser-based security standard that binds a sign-in session to a specific device, so a stolen or leaked session cookie can't be reused on another device.

How it works

Slack member sessions created after November 16, 2026 that use the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge web browsers on desktop will automatically use DBSC with no manual setup required.

Owners or admins on paid workspaces or Enterprise orgs can enable DBSC for Slack sessions created before November 16, 2026.

When you enforce DBSC on older sessions, you can't turn it off. Proceed with care.



Enforce DBSC on older sessions

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Security in the sidebar, then select Security settings. Next to Device bound sessions, click Enforce on Older Sessions. Review the details, then select Enforce. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Device bound sessions, click Enforce on Older Sessions. Review the details, then select Enforce.

Note: Enforcing DBSC on older sessions will sign out active members and may disrupt custom app integrations that rely on long-lived cookies.