Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
- Slack Help Centre
- Using Slack
- AIWork with Slackbot outside of Slack
Work with Slackbot outside of Slack
Open Slackbot Mini to get all the functionality of Slackbot alongside any app, browser tab or window.
Note: If you use Slack on macOS, you can right-click the Slack icon in your menu bar to hide it.
When it's helpful
-
Get answers during video calls
Use Slackbot to quickly pull up information from your workspace (and any connected apps like Salesforce) when you’re in Zoom or Google meetings.
-
Find information quickly
Ask Slackbot a question while you’re designing in Figma or coding with Claude, then get back to what you were doing.
-
Set up tasks and reminders for later
Jot down notes or tasks and ask Slackbot to get started on them or to remind you later.
Open Slackbot Mini
You can open the Slackbot Mini window from the Slack desktop app or from your computer using a keyboard shortcut.
- From the Slack desktop app, press Cmd Shift O (Mac) or Ctrl Shift O (Windows).
- Ask a question or enter a prompt, then send your message.
- To work with Slackbot in the Slack desktop app instead, click Open in main window.
Tip: Head to your preferences and click Slack AI to choose Ctrl Ctrl as the Slackbot Mini keyboard shortcut, or opt out of using the shortcut entirely.
Switch between workspaces
If you’re a member of more than one Slack workspace, you can switch between them to ensure that Slackbot has the right information and context.
- From the Slackbot Mini window, right-click the menu bar icon.
- Choose another workspace.
Who can use this feature?
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.