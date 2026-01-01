Open Slackbot Mini to get all the functionality of Slackbot alongside any app, browser tab or window.

Note: If you use Slack on macOS, you can right-click the Slack icon in your menu bar to hide it.



When it's helpful

Get answers during video calls

Use Slackbot to quickly pull up information from your workspace (and any connected apps like Salesforce) when you’re in Zoom or Google meetings.

Use Slackbot to quickly pull up information from your workspace (and any connected apps like Salesforce) when you’re in Zoom or Google meetings. Find information quickly

Ask Slackbot a question while you’re designing in Figma or coding with Claude, then get back to what you were doing.

Ask Slackbot a question while you’re designing in Figma or coding with Claude, then get back to what you were doing. Set up tasks and reminders for later

Jot down notes or tasks and ask Slackbot to get started on them or to remind you later.



Open Slackbot Mini

You can open the Slackbot Mini window from the Slack desktop app or from your computer using a keyboard shortcut.

From the Slack desktop app, press Cmd Shift O (Mac) or Ctrl Shift O (Windows). Ask a question or enter a prompt, then send your message. To work with Slackbot in the Slack desktop app instead, click Open in main window.

Tip: Head to your preferences and click Slack AI to choose Ctrl Ctrl as the Slackbot Mini keyboard shortcut, or opt out of using the shortcut entirely.



Switch between workspaces

If you’re a member of more than one Slack workspace, you can switch between them to ensure that Slackbot has the right information and context.

From the Slackbot Mini window, right-click the menu bar icon. Choose another workspace.