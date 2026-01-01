Looking for details about the security of Slack huddles? You’re in the right place.
Huddles security
We use the WebRTC standard for real-time communications with the latest recommended security techniques. Here’s how we protect huddle integrity and confidentiality:
All traffic is encrypted in transit.
Media traffic is encrypted with SRTP using a DTLS-SRTP key exchange.
Real-time data channel traffic is encrypted with DTLS.
HTTPS or secure WebSockets using TLS 1.2 are used for signalling communication with our media server.
Note: Huddles fall under the same security program as the rest of Slack. For more information, visit our Trust Centre.
Information stored from huddles
We store certain information about huddles to help us improve the experience and troubleshoot issues:
Stored huddle metadata includes where the huddle was started (in a channel or in a direct message), who started it and participated, when members joined or left, the topic (if one was added) and the time that it ended.
Stored performance metrics include latency and jitter.
To provide media connections with the lowest possible latency or lag, the public and private IP addresses of a device may be shared with other devices while on the same huddle.