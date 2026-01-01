Looking for details about the security of Slack huddles? You’re in the right place.



Huddles security

We use the WebRTC standard for real-time communications with the latest recommended security techniques. Here’s how we protect huddle integrity and confidentiality:

All traffic is encrypted in transit.

Media traffic is encrypted with SRTP using a DTLS-SRTP key exchange.

Real-time data channel traffic is encrypted with DTLS.

HTTPS or secure WebSockets using TLS 1.2 are used for signalling communication with our media server.

Note: Huddles fall under the same security program as the rest of Slack. For more information, visit our Trust Centre.



Information stored from huddles

We store certain information about huddles to help us improve the experience and troubleshoot issues: