Workspace administration
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Org owners and org admins can decide who can manage
multi-workspace channels within an Enterprise organisation. Members with this permission can add channels to other workspaces in the org and modify who can post in them.
Set multi-workspace channel permissions
Org owners and org admins can set permissions for multi-workspace channels.
From your desktop, click your
organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over
Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Select
. Roles & permissions Click the
three dots icon next to Create new multi-workspace channels, then select Edit permission. Choose who can create new multi-workspace channels and change which workspaces a channel is shared with.
Click on
Save.
Note: Both org and workspace owners and admins can change a multi-workspace channel from public to private.
Choose who can post in multi-workspace channels
If you have permission to modify multi-workspace channels, you can decide who can post in them.
From your desktop, open a channel.
Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Select the
Settings tab. Next to
Posting permissions, click Edit .
Choose who can post and if you want to allow message threads .
Click
Save changes.
Tip: On Enterprise subscriptions, you can manage posting permissions from the Admin dashboard. Learn more about channel management tools.
Who can use this feature?
Org owners and org admins
Available on
Enterprise subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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