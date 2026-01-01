Org owners and org admins can decide who can manage multi-workspace channels within an Enterprise organisation. Members with this permission can add channels to other workspaces in the org and modify who can post in them.



Set multi-workspace channel permissions

Org owners and org admins can set permissions for multi-workspace channels.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Select Roles & permissions. Click the three dots icon next to Create new multi-workspace channels, then select Edit permission. Choose who can create new multi-workspace channels and change which workspaces a channel is shared with. Click on Save.

Note: Both org and workspace owners and admins can change a multi-workspace channel from public to private.



Choose who can post in multi-workspace channels

If you have permission to modify multi-workspace channels, you can decide who can post in them.

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Next to Posting permissions, click Edit . Choose who can post and if you want to allow message threads . Click Save changes.

Tip: On Enterprise subscriptions, you can manage posting permissions from the Admin dashboard. Learn more about channel management tools.