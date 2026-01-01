As a workspace owner or admin, you're a crucial part of your Enterprise organisation's success. Here's how to effectively build and manage your workspace within an Enterprise org. ✨



Step 1: Create a workspace in your org

You can move an existing Slack workspace to your org, or create a new one.

🚛 Move a workspace to an organisation

Org owners can work with Slack to move selected workspaces into an Enterprise org. Once moved, a workspace will retain all member accounts, messages, files – even emoji reactions!

A workspace’s primary owner must approve the move to an org. They’ll receive an email and Slack notification requesting approval, and can click Respond to invitation to begin the process.

💡 Read our Guide to moving workspaces to an organisation.

🌱 Create a new workspace

You can request that an org owner or admin create a new workspace on your organisation. If approved, you’ll get an email and Slack notification letting you know that you’re the workspace owner.

💡 Learn how to request a new workspace in your organisation.



Step 2: Workspace settings and permissions

Manage your workspace’s settings and permissions from the desktop app:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the top left.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.)

Some of your workspace policies are controlled by org owners and org admins. If you see a lock icon, that means the preference is locked by an org admin.

Tip: Learn more about the roles available in Slack and the permissions that each role has in an Enterprise org.

🔐 Workspace access

You can decide how members of your org access and join your workspace:

Open: Visible to all members and open to join

By request: Visible to all, but members must ask permission to join

Invite only: Visible to all, but members must be invited to join

Visible to all, but members must be invited to join Hidden: Unlisted, and new members must be invited to join

💡 Learn how to manage workspace access.

Step 3: Add members to your workspace

Now that you’ve created a workspace, it’s time to add members! Depending on your needs, there are a couple ways to do this:

Add members by inviting them to your workspace.

Work with an org owner to add groups of people (like a department) from your company’s identity provider (IDP).

💡 Learn how to add members to a workspace in an organisation.



Step 4: Communicate and share

🔗 Create multi-workspace channels

Multi-workspace channels let people in different workspaces seamlessly connect. You decide who has access to these channels: a specific set of workspaces or all workspaces in the org. You can make them private too!

💡Learn how to add channels to other workspaces.

Note: If multi-workspace channel creation is disabled for workspace admins and members, get in touch with an org owner or org admin for help.

📺 Move channels between workspaces

As your org grows and workspaces expand, it's only natural that the right place for a discussion may change. Help to keep everyone focused and productive by moving channels from a less relevant workspace to a more appropriate one.

You’ll need to be a workspace owner or admin on both the channel’s original and destination workspaces to make the move.

💡 Learn how to move channels between workspaces.



Step 5: Apps and tools

Slack lets you connect all of the tools and services you use for work in one place, eliminating the need to switch between apps.



👩‍💻 Add apps to your workspace

You can find apps for services that you already use in the Slack Marketplace – including tools for payments and accounting, project management, HR and beyond.

💡 Visit Add an app to your workspace for detailed instructions.

Note: Apps and bots work best when installed to all of the workspaces that share channels.

🤖 Build internal integrations

In addition to the Slack Marketplace, you can build custom integrations that are tailored to your workspace’s needs. Though it requires some technical skill, creating your own integrations can have huge benefits:

Keep existing internal tools that your company is familiar with.

Pull updates from other services into Slack to centralise info.

Consolidate data from various analytic dashboards in Slack.

💡 Learn how to customise Slack with internal integrations.