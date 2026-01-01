If an org owner requires a mobile passcode for their Enterprise organisation, members and guests with unmanaged mobile devices must use a passcode or biometric authentication, like a fingerprint or facial scan, to sign in to the Slack app on iOS or Android.

What to expect

If an org owner requires a mobile passcode, you’ll be prompted to set up a six-digit passcode (and a fingerprint or facial scan if you have a compatible device) the next time you open the Slack mobile app.

If your device ever fails to recognise your fingerprint or facial scan, you'll be prompted to enter your six-digit passcode.

When a mobile passcode is required, you won't be able to take screenshots on Android devices while viewing any workspaces in your Enterprise org. The ability to prevent screenshots on iOS devices isn't supported at this time.

Note: If you forget your passcode, contact our Support team for help.

Set up your mobile passcode

From your mobile device, open the Slack app. Follow the prompt to set a six-digit passcode that you'll use to access the Slack mobile app. If your device is compatible, follow the prompts to set up a fingerprint or facial scan to sign in.

Once your mobile passcode is set up, the Slack mobile app will load and you’ll be able to access the workspaces in your Enterprise org.

Note: When a mobile passcode is required, org owners can limit how much information appears in Slack notifications on your mobile device, to keep potentially sensitive information secure.