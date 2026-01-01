In an Enterprise organization, Org Owners can require all members and guests who access Slack from unmanaged mobile devices to use a passcode, fingerprint, or facial scan after a set amount of time away from the Slack mobile app. With this setting enabled, Org Owners can further secure unmanaged mobile devices by limiting how much information displays in Slack mobile notifications.

What to expect

Once a passcode is required for your org, members and guests will be prompted to set up a six-digit passcode (and a fingerprint or facial scan if they have a compatible device) the next time they open the Slack mobile app.

Members and guests won't be able to take screenshots on Android devices while viewing any workspaces in your Enterprise org. The ability to prevent screenshots on iOS devices isn't supported at this time.

devices while viewing any workspaces in your Enterprise org. Org Owners can choose how mobile notifications will appear on unmanaged mobile devices:

Don’t show any message content



Only show sender names

Show all message content

Enable secondary authentication

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Security in the left column, then choose Security Settings. Under Mobile Passcode, click Enable. Use the drop-down menu to choose how long after being away from the mobile app users must re-authenticate. Below Notification previews, select an option. Click Enable.

Tip: If you're a member or guest of an Enterprise org with mobile passcode enabled, learn how to set up a mobile passcode or biometric authentication on your iOS or Android device.