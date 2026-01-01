Workspace administration
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Owners and admins can send emails that prompt members to
rebind their single sign-on (SSO) accounts to their Slack accounts when their sessions end.
Send an SSO rebinding email
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Manage members from the menu. Click the
three dots icon next to the member that you’d like to send an SSO rebinding email to. Select
Send SSO rebind email.
From your desktop, click your
organisation name in the sidebar.
Select
Tools and settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click
People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for the member you'd like to send an SSO rebinding email to.
Click on the member's name to open their profile.
Click
Manage in the top-right corner, then select Send SSO rebind email.
Members will receive an email from Slack asking them to
connect their SSO account to their workspace or Enterprise organisation. To begin the binding process, they’ll need to click Authenticate your account from the email.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace owners/ admins and org owners/ admins
Available on the
Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions Available on the
Free and Pro subscriptions if you’ve connected a Salesforce org to Slack
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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