Owners and admins can send emails that prompt members to rebind their single sign-on (SSO) accounts to their Slack accounts when their sessions end.

Send an SSO rebind email

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage members from the menu. Click the three dots icon next to the member you’d like to send an SSO rebinding email to. Select Send SSO Rebind Email. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Search for the member you'd like to send an SSO rebinding email to. Click on the member's name to open their profile. Click Manage in the top-right corner, then select Send SSO Rebind Email.

Members will receive an email from Slack asking them to connect their SSO account to their workspace or Enterprise organization. To begin the binding process, they’ll need to click Authenticate your account from the email.