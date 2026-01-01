In the event that a member’s device is lost or stolen, org owners and org admins can remotely sign the member out of Slack to keep their Enterprise organisation secure.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar. Click Members, then search for the member that you’d like to sign out. Hover over the member’s name and click the three dots icon. Select Sign out of Slack. Choose whether you’d like to sign this member out of the Slack mobile or desktop app, or both apps. Click Confirm.

Note: Org owners, org admins and security admins cannot sign the org's primary owner out of Slack.