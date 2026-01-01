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- Discover MoreConversations: Recognise coworkers for a job well done
Conversations: Recognise coworkers for a job well done
What you’ll learn in two minutes or fewer: How to highlight employee recognition by creating a dedicated kudos channel in Slack.
Help to improve company culture by capturing a running log of appreciation from fellow teammates that anyone in the company can see and contribute to.
Go for it!
- Create a channel dedicated to celebrating employees, like #kudos or #yay.
- Add teammates to the channel and mention them so they’ll get notified when you give them props.
- Wait for the emoji reactions to pile in. 🎉
Here’s an example of what a #kudos channel could look like:
Tip: For features such as leader boards, nominations and rewards, install a team recognition app like Bonusly or Lattice to Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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