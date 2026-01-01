What you'll learn in 2 minutes or less: How to highlight employee recognition by creating a dedicated kudos channel in Slack.



Help improve company culture by capturing a running log of appreciation from fellow teammates that anyone in the company can see and contribute to.

Go for it!

Create a channel dedicated to celebrating employees, like #kudos or #yay. Add teammates to the channel and mention them so they’ll get notified when you give them props. Wait for the emoji reactions to pile on. 🎉



Here’s an example of what a #kudos channel could look like:

Tip: For features such as leaderboards, nominations, and rewards, install a team recognition app like Bonusly or Lattice to Slack.