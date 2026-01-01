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When you claim email domains, your members will only be able to accept Slack Connect invitations from domains that you have claimed. This ensures that members can only accept Slack Connect invitations from the workspaces that you manage.

When you verify and restrict email domains, you can choose to limit your members’ ability to join new workspaces in the following ways:

Accepting Slack Connect invitations

Your members will only be able to accept Slack Connect invitations from domains that you have claimed. This ensures that members can only accept Slack Connect invitations from the workspaces that you manage.



Your members will only be able to accept Slack Connect invitations from domains that you have claimed. This ensures that members can only accept Slack Connect invitations from the workspaces that you manage. Joining external workspaces

Members of other workspaces won’t be able to send invitations to email addresses on domains that your organisation has claimed. If you claim a domain after an invitation has been sent, your members won’t be able to accept it.



From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then Email domains. Click Add domains. In the domain field, enter the domain (or wildcard domain) that you’d like to verify. Choose to apply domain claiming restrictions on joining external workspaces or accepting Slack Connect invitations, then click Next. You'll need access to a domain name system (DNS) to confirm that the domain belongs to your organisation. Follow instructions provided by your domain hosting service to create a DNS TXT record (for Host, use @ if the domain is not a wildcard and _slack-challenge if it is). It may take up to 72 hours for changes to take effect. After confirming that your TXT record has been added to your DNS, return to Email domains on your Slack admin dashboard. Next to a domain, select Verify domain in the status column, then click Next. If you'd like, set your org as the primary organisation for Slack Connect.

Tip: You can also claim domains for your Enterprise org to prevent people from creating unsanctioned workspaces and make your org’s workspaces easier to find.