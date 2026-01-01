What you'll learn in 2 minutes or less: How to create a channel to welcome new hires and make important information easy for anyone to find.



When new people join your team, introduce them in a channel dedicated to welcoming new hires. Onboarding conversations will be kept in one place, and you can pin messages and bookmark links containing important information your new teammates need so it’s easy to find.

Go for it!

Create a channel for new hires. You might call it #new-hires or #welcome. Add relevant onboarding files to a folder that anyone in the channel can easily access. Invite new hires to the channel and give them a warm welcome!



Here's an example of what your new hire channel could look like:

Learn more: Visit our article on organizing resources in channels with tabs.