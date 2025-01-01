Open Banking: Preparing for the next phase of innovation

This webinar is best for:

Open banking has been one of the crucial drivers of innovation across the banking sector in recent years, creating new and transformative opportunities for collaboration across the industry.

It wouldn’t be too much of an exaggeration to say that the industry cannot stand still. The next phase of open finance is already here, bringing with it both opportunities and challenges. Success in this new environment will be dictated by the ability of banks to build strong partnerships, create a culture of openness and at the same time, deliver new products and services to customers.

In this discussion hosted by MoneyLIVE, we sat down with experts to focus on where the industry is now, the changes that are coming down the pipeline and how banks can prepare and prosper in landscape that is fast moving.