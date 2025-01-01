Pioneers of Change: The secrets of successful change management

This webinar is best for:

The best — maybe the only? — real, direct measure of “innovation” is change in human behaviour. And while everyone agrees that managing change is tough, few can agree on how to do it.

While one size doesn’t fit all, there are plenty of things we can learn from each other as we transform our organisations.

Charlotte Graham, Business Change Manager at Ocado Retail, will join our Pioneers of Change series, and share how to successfully lead and engage people through a move to Slack, how to effectively communicate changes to everyone, and how to ensure people are quickly productive using the new platform.