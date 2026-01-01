Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Switch between workspaces
If you’re signed in to more than one Slack workspace, you can easily switch between them.
Open another workspace
Desktop
Mobile
- Click on your workspace icon in the top left to view a list of all the workspaces you’re signed in to.
- Select another workspace to open it.
- From the Home tab, swipe right.
- Tap a workspace to open it.
Tip: Click on the workspace switcher icon or press ⌘+Shift+S (Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+S (Windows/Linux) to keep your workspaces visible in the sidebar. To reorder them, click and drag the workspace icons.
Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, select All workspaces in the sidebar to filter your conversations by workspace.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.