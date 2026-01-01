If you’re signed in to more than one Slack workspace, you can easily switch between them.

Open another workspace

Desktop Mobile Click on your workspace icon in the top left to view a list of all the workspaces you’re signed in to.

Select another workspace to open it. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap a workspace to open it.

Tip: Click on the workspace switcher icon or press ⌘ + Shift + S (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + S (Windows/Linux) to keep your workspaces visible in the sidebar. To reorder them, click and drag the workspace icons.

Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, select All workspaces in the sidebar to filter your conversations by workspace.