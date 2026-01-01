Direct messages (DMs) are conversations between two or more people, outside of channels. To loop in other people, you can add them to a DM to keep the conversation going.

What to expect

When you add people to a DM, messages and files will be visible to new members based on the conversation history that you choose to include.

The conversation history you choose to include is moved to a new group DM that includes the new members.

Members of the DM will be notified automatically with a message posted to the relevant conversations.



Add people to a direct message

Desktop Mobile From your desktop, open a DM. Click on the name(s) in the conversation header. Click Add people. Type the name of the person that you’d like to add, then select them from the list and click on Next. Select an option to Include conversation history. Click on Done and select Confirm when you’re ready. From a DM, tap the name(s) at the top. Tap Add. Select the boxes next to the people that you’d like to add. Tap Next. Select an option to Include conversation history and tap Preview. Tap Done when you’re ready.

Tip: If you need to add more than nine people, you can move a group DM to a private channel instead.