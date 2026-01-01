Getting started
Welcome to Slack! Nice to see you here. Let’s get started!
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A Slack workspace is
made up of channels, where team members can communicate and work together. When you join a workspace, you’ll create an account using your email address. You can use the same email address to join as many workspaces as you’d like, but you’ll have separate Slack accounts for each one.
Tip: To create a new workspace for your company, visit our guide for step-by-step instructions.
Join a workspace
From your desktop, visit
https://slack.com/signin. Enter your email address
(we suggest using your work email address). Then click Continue. Check your email for a confirmation code from Slack and enter it.
Below
Accept an invitation, click Join next to the workspace that you'd like to join.
Accept an invitation
To join a workspace that you’ve been invited to, you’ll need to accept the invitation and set up a Slack account for that workspace:
Desktop
iOS
Android
Check your inbox for an email invitation from Slack.
Click
Join now. Enter your full name, then click
Continue.
Download the Slack app for iOS .
Check your mobile inbox for an email invitation from Slack.
Tap Join now.
Enter your full name, then tap Create Account.
Download the Slack app for Android .
Check your mobile inbox for an email invitation from Slack.
Tap Join now.
Enter your full name, then tap Create Account. Tip: For help getting started with Slack, read our guide for new members. Nice one!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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