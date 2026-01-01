A Slack workspace is made up of channels, where team members can communicate and work together. When you join a workspace, you’ll create an account using your email address. You can use the same email address to join as many workspaces as you’d like, but you’ll have separate Slack accounts for each one.

Tip: To create a new workspace for your company, visit our guide for

step-by-step instructions.



Join a workspace

From your desktop, visit https://slack.com/signin. Enter your email address (we suggest using your work email address). Then click Continue. Check your email for a confirmation code from Slack and enter it. Below Accept an invitation, click Join next to the workspace that you'd like to join.



Accept an invitation

To join a workspace that you’ve been invited to, you’ll need to accept the invitation and set up a Slack account for that workspace:

Desktop iOS Android Check your inbox for an email invitation from Slack. Click Join now. Enter your full name, then click Continue. Download the Slack app for iOS . Check your mobile inbox for an email invitation from Slack. Tap Join now. Enter your full name, then tap Create Account. Download the Slack app for Android . Check your mobile inbox for an email invitation from Slack. Tap Join now. Enter your full name, then tap Create Account.

Tip: For help getting started with Slack, read our guide for new members.