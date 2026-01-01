A Slack workspace is a single place for your team and your work. If you’ve recently joined one, this guide will help you get set up in Slack so you can get started. Before you dive in, make sure you’ve downloaded the desktop app and you’re able to sign in to your workspace.



1. Fill out your profile

Your profile will help the others you work with in Slack know who you are.

From your desktop, click the default profile picture in the bottom left. Click Profile from the menu, then click Edit profile. Let people know what you do and add a profile photo. Click Save Changes.



2. Configure your notifications

Your notifications in Slack will alert you of activity in your workspace. You can decide what messages will trigger notifications for you and set other details from your preferences.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the bottom left. Select Preferences, then click Notifications. Choose the activity you’d like to get notified about, then configure any additional notification preferences you’d like.

Visit Configure your Slack notifications to learn about all of the available notification preferences in Slack.



3. Learn how to send messages

In Slack, you can send messages to other people you work with. If you need to communicate with a group of people, send a message in a channel. To have a one-to-one conversation with someone, send them a direct message.

From your desktop, click the plus button in the sidebar. Choose a conversation to send your message. Type your message and add any attachments, emoji, mentions, or formatting you’d like. Press Enter to send your message. Or click the arrow icon (next to the paper plane icon) to schedule it for later.

Visit Find and start conversations in Slack to learn more about sending messages.

Note: If you’ve been invited to a workspace as a guest, you can only send messages in channels you have access to, and DM people in the same channels as you.



4. Learn about other Slack features

Now that you’re set up in Slack, you’re ready to get started and explore other features.