Getting started
Welcome to Slack! Nice to see you here. Let’s get started!
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A Slack workspace is a single place for your team and your work. If you’ve recently joined one, this guide will help you get set up in Slack so that you can get started. Before you dive in, make sure that you’ve
downloaded the desktop app and you’re able to sign in to your workspace.
1. Fill in your profile
Your
profile will help the others you work with in Slack know who you are.
From your desktop, click the default profile picture in the bottom left.
Click
Profile from the menu, then click Edit profile. Let people know what you do and
add a profile photo. Click on
Save changes.
2. Configure your notifications
Your
notifications in Slack will alert you of activity in your workspace. You can decide what messages will trigger notifications for you and set other details from your preferences.
From your desktop, click your profile picture in the bottom left.
Select
Preferences, then click Notifications. Choose the activity you’d like to get notified about, then configure any additional notification preferences you’d like.
Visit
Configure your Slack notifications to learn about all of the available notification preferences in Slack.
3. Learn how to send messages
In Slack, you can send messages to other people that you work with. If you need to communicate with a group of people, send a message in a
channel. To have a one-to-one conversation with someone, send them a direct message.
From your desktop, click the
plus button in the sidebar. Choose a conversation to send your message.
Type your message and add any attachments, emoji, mentions or formatting that you want.
Press
Enter to send your message. Or click the arrow icon (next to the paper plane icon) to schedule it for later.
Visit
Find and start conversations in Slack to learn more about sending messages. Note: If you’ve been invited to a workspace as a guest, you can only send messages in channels that you have access to, and DM people in the same channels as you.
4. Learn about other Slack features
Now that you’re set up in Slack, you’re ready to get started and explore other features.
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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