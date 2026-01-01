Your profile photo helps your team know who you are in Slack. And if your photo is clear, it'll be easier for someone to pick you out in a crowd or a meeting!



Add a profile photo

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Profile from the menu. Click Edit. Under Profile photo, click Upload Photo.

Select a photo. Adjust the framing, then click Save. Click Save Changes. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap View profile. Tap Edit Profile, then tap Edit Photo. Take a photo or upload one from your device. Crop the photo if you need to, then tap Choose. Tap Save. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap View profile. Tap Edit Profile, then tap Edit Photo. Take a photo or upload one from your device. Wait a moment for your profile to update. Tap Save. Say cheese! Your profile picture should be a minimum of 512x512 pixels, but no larger than 1024x1024 pixels. Note: If your Slack email address is the same one used for your Gravatar account, your Slack profile picture will be your Gravatar. If you'd like to change your photo, upload a new one to Slack.



Remove a profile photo

You can remove your profile photo from Slack on the desktop app or browser, but it's not currently possible to do this from our mobile apps.