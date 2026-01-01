Workspace administration
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If you’d like your workspace to go back to using Slack’s built-in authentication, you can turn off
single sign-on (SSO). When SSO is turned off, members will sign in using their email address and Slack password. Note: If you never created a password for your Slack account, you’ll need to set one before you remove single sign-on. Turn off SSO
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click
SSO & authentication. Click
Disable Google Auth or Disable SSO Config in the top-right corner of the page. Untick the box next to
Send an email to members notifying them of this change if you like. Members will need to set a password in order to sign back in once SSO is removed. Click
Disable Google Auth or Disable SSO to confirm.
Who can use this feature?
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