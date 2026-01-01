If you’d like your workspace to go back to using Slack’s built-in authentication, you can turn off single sign-on (SSO). When SSO is turned off, members will sign in using their email address and Slack password.

Note: If you never created a password for your Slack account, you’ll need to set one before you remove single sign-on.

Turn off SSO

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click SSO & authentication. Click Disable Google Auth or Disable SSO Config in the top-right corner of the page. Untick the box next to Send an email to members notifying them of this change if you like. Members will need to set a password in order to sign back in once SSO is removed. Click Disable Google Auth or Disable SSO to confirm.