By default, email addresses for members (excluding Frontline members) are displayed in their Slack profiles, which are visible to their organisation and any external organisations that they work with in Slack Connect. If they’d like, owners and admins can adjust this setting to display email addresses only to members of their organisation, or to no one at all.



Display or hide email addresses

When email addresses are displayed in Slack profiles, members can use them to search for people that they work with. If email addresses are hidden, they still may be accessible through apps, test tokens or the API.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Scroll down to Email display, then click Expand. Tick the box next to your preferred setting. Click Save. Org level Org owners and admins can set an email display policy for every workspace in their organisation: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Choose Settings from the left column, then select Organisation policies. Next to Email display, click Add policy. Select an option from the drop-down menu. Click Save policy, then select Create policy to confirm.

Workspace level If an org policy hasn’t been set, workspace owners and admins can adjust the email display settings for their workspace(s): From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to Email display, then click Expand. Tick the box next to your preferred setting. Click Save.

Note: If members don’t set a username, the prefix of their email address will be visible as their display name.