Members in your workspace or Enterprise organisation can use Slack lists to track projects and manage tasks. Owners and admins can disable lists and limit sharing permissions to list owners only.

Enable or disable Lists

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Lists, click Expand. Select Enable or Disable, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation settings. Next to Lists, click Enable or Disable.



Manage list sharing settings

By default, everyone with edit access to a list can grant others view or edit access. You can limit this so that for all lists in your workspace or organisation, only the list owner can grant access to others. If you don’t adjust this setting, members of your workspace or organisation can choose whether to limit sharing on lists that they create.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to List sharing, click Expand. Tick or untick Limit sharing so that only list owners can share their lists with other people and channels, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation settings. Next to Lists, click Edit. Tick or untick Only allow list owners to share lists with other people and channels. Click on Save.

Tip: Manage data retention for lists by adjusting your canvas and list retention settings.