Members in your workspace or Enterprise organization can use Slack lists to track projects and manage tasks. Owners and admins can disable lists and limit sharing permissions to list owners only.

Enable or disable lists

Free, Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Lists, click Expand. Select Enable or Disable, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organization settings. Next to Lists, click Enable or Disable.



Manage list sharing settings

By default, everyone with edit access to a list can grant others view or edit access. You can limit this so that for all lists in your workspace or organization, only the list owner can grant access to others. If you don’t adjust this setting, members of your workspace or organization can choose whether to limit sharing on lists they create.

Free, Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to List Sharing, click Expand. Check or uncheck Limit sharing so only list owners can share their lists with other people and channels, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organization settings. Next to Lists, click Edit. Check or uncheck Only allow list owners to share lists with other people and channels. Click Save.

Tip: Manage data retention for lists by adjusting your canvas and list retention settings.